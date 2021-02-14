PM Narendra Modi LIVE from Kochi: PM to inaugurate slew of projects shortly

PM Narendra Modi in Kochi LIVE: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port.

PM Narendra Modi LIVE from Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kerala today ahead of the state assembly election which is scheduled to be held in May this year. The PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation, at Kochi. These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace of realizing full development potential.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL. The complex will produce Acrylates, Acrylic Acid and Oxo-Alcohol, which are at present predominantly imported, and is expected to result in saving of about Rs 3700 to 4000 crore/annum in foreign exchange. Constructed at a capital cost of about Rs 6000 crore, the PDPP Complex has been set up close to the refinery to achieve integration of feedstock supply, utilities, off-sites and other facilities. It will benefit the downstream sector in saving huge costs as a result of the ready availability of feedstock and optimized supply chain management. With the commissioning, Kochi Refinery has become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin. The International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/ Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3. The Ro-Ro vessels, MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman, will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each. The service will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi.

The PM will inaugurate the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port. Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India’s first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and has been constructed at a cost of Rs.25.72 crore. It will promote tourism, give a fillip to development and will act as an effective instrument for employment generation, earning revenue and foreign exchange.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. It is a premier Maritime Learning Centre and is the only Maritime institute in India functioning within a shipyard, having extended training facilities for trainees on various vessels under construction or repair. Constructed at a capital cost of Rs 27.5 crore, the institute has an intake capacity of 114 fresh graduates. It will create a talent pool of marine engineers and personnel to fulfill the requirement of the Maritime industry in India and abroad.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port. It is being reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs 19.19 crore under the Sagarmala Scheme. Upon completion, a dedicated berthing facility will be available for chemical handling at Cochin Port. Reconstruction of the Berth will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo and reduced logistics cost.

Governor and Chief Minister of Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion.

