PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after informal summit with Vladimir Putin

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for home after holding an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who departed from protocol and came to the airport to see him off.

Modi, who arrived here this morning, held his first informal summit with Putin and discussed a range of bilateral topics, including defence cooperation as well as global issues of common concern.

“Farewell, my friend! In a special gesture symbolising our friendship, Russian President #Putin personally bid farewell to PM @narendramodi at the airport at the conclusion of PM’s short but successful visit to Russia,” External Affairs Ministery spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Before leaving for home, the two leaders visited an incubator for gifted children.

“PM @narendramodi and Russian President #Putin visited Sirius, an incubator for gifted children and interacted with exceptionally talented young people from all regions of Russia at a Special monthly camp.

Modi said the strategic partnership between India and Russia has now been elevated into a “special privileged strategic partnership” which is a “very big achievement”.

Prime Minister Modi and the Russian President also took a boat ride from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park after their informal summit.