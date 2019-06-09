PM Narendra Modi leaves for home after concluding first foreign visit in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for home after concluding his first foreign visit following his re-election during which he travelled to Sri Lanka and Maldives and held talks with the top leadership of the two countries. Modi left for home after an "immensely fruitful" day-long visit to Sri Lanka where he held talks with top Lankan officials and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral ties with the island nation, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. "I had a short but immensely fruitful Sri Lanka visit. Sri Lanka has a special place in our hearts. I assure my sisters and brothers of Sri Lanka that India will always be there with you and support your nation's progress. Thank you for the memorable welcome and hospitality," Modi tweeted. Read | PM Narendra Modi meets top Sri Lankan leadership; describes terrorism as a 'joint threat' During his Lanka visit, Prime Minister Modi visited a Catholic church bombed during the Easter suicide attacks and paid tributes to the victims of the Easter terror blasts. He held talks with President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa. He also interacted with the the Indian diaspora at India House in Colombo and thanked the community for coming to meet here. "Thank you @narendramodi, for your brief, but highly productive visit to our country today, thus proving you are a true friend of ours. I highly appreciate and value your kind gesture, support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka," President Sirisena tweeted. Modi arrived in Colombo from Maldives where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday. During Modi's visit, India and Maldives signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas like defence and maritime security. A coastal surveillance radar system and a composite training centre for the Maldives defence forces were jointly inaugurated by Modi and Solih. Read Also| PM Narendra Modi visits terror attack hit church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of Easter strikes Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit. He also addressed the Maldivian Parliament, the Majlis, an indication of India's important position in the neighbourhood. Giving a push to enhance connectivity, India and Maldives also agreed to start a ferry service from Kochi in Kerala to the Maldives. His visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, the sources said.