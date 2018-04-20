PM Narendra Modi leaves for Germany after wrapping up UK visit

Prime Minister Modi would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin. Modi had arrived in the UK on Tuesday night from Sweden on a four-day visit. (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Germany after wrapping up his visit to the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and held a series of bilateral meetings. Prime Minister Modi would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin. Modi had arrived in the UK on Tuesday night from Sweden on a four-day visit.

The prime minister, during his interventions at the executive session of the CHOGM here, had announced that India will double its contribution to the Commonwealth fund for technical cooperation and vowed to provide tailor-made developmental assistance to small island states. Besides attending the CHOGM, Modi held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May.

He also held discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Seychelles President Danny Faure and nearly a dozen other leaders on the sidelines of the multilateral CHOGM. In Sweden, Modi held extensive talks with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, besides attending a India-Nordic Summit.