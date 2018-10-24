PM Narendra Modi leads BJP’s donation drive, contributes Rs 1000 through NaMo app



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted a donation drive for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Prime Minister donated Rs 1,000 to the party and posted a receipt of it on Twitter. In a tweet put out on Tuesday, the prime minister said: “Contributed to #BJP4India, via the Narendra Modi Mobile App. I urge you all to contribute to the Party through the App and spread the message of transparency in public life.”

Not only the Prime Minister but BJP President Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister too have donated to the party and appealed the people to contribute for a better India. BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the saffron party has always been a strong advocate of transparency and probity in public life, values it has lived up to by providing an honest government at the centre under Prime Minister Modi.

Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking microdonations from our workers and well-wishers, Shah said. He also donated an amount of Rs 1,000 to the party through Narendra Modi app and requested all party workers to join the drive “for bringing in transparency in public life”.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also donated Rs 1000 to the party and made a similar appeal to party workers to make a small contribution to the campaign. She also said that the BJP won’t accept donations above Rs 1,000. Under the campaign, people You can donate Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 through using NaMo app. The BJP’s donation campaign comes just a few months ahead of assembly polls in five states and Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Earlier this year, a Delhi-based think-tank — Association for Democratic Reforms — had published a report in which it claimed that the BJP was India’s richest political party. The party received a total income of Rs 1,034.27 crore in 2016-17. The Congress was at a second position with Rs. 225.36 crore income.