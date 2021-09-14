PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh; kicks off UP election 2022 campaign

PM Modi said that the double-engine government of Uttar Pradesh is becoming an example for others to emulate.

With only six months to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today kicked off BJP’s poll campaign from Aligarh by laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University. The university will be established in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, social reformer and educationist. The university will be spread over an area of 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Kol tehsil in Aligarh and will provide affiliations to 395 colleges in the district.

PM Modi indirectly corners opposition

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that people can learn the indomitable spirit and the vitality to fulfil dreams at any cost from the life of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. He said that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh wanted India’s independence and devoted every moment of his life to the cause.

PM Modi also said that the India of the 21st century is correcting the mistakes of the 20th century. “There were many great personalities who sacrificed their everything for our freedom movement. But it was the country’s misfortune that after independence, the next generations of the country were not introduced to the austerity of such national heroes and heroines. Many generations of the country were deprived of knowledge about their stories. Today, 21st century India is correcting those mistakes of the 20th century,” said PM Modi in Hindi.

PM Modi said that the double-engine government of Uttar Pradesh is becoming an example for others to emulate. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a very attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the necessary environment for investment is created, necessary facilities are available. Today Uttar Pradesh is becoming a great example of double engine government’s double profit,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also praised the Yogi Adityanath government and reminded people of the state of alleged scams in Uttar Pradesh and how “governance was handed over to the corrupt”. The PM added that the Yogi Adityanath government is working for UP’s development with utmost honesty.

“There was a time when the administration was run by goons and mafia arbitrarily. But now the extortionists, those running the mafia raj are behind bars,” said PM Modi.

Countering Farmers’ Protest Impact

Wooing the farmers to counter the impact of prolonged farmers’ protest, PM Modi said that the Centre is continuously working to empower small farmers. “One and a half times MSP, expansion of Kisan Credit Card, improvement in the insurance scheme, provision of pension of Rs 3 thousand, many such decisions are empowering small farmers,” he claimed.

Name Gamble to woo Jat voters

The Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP’s bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state early next year.

During his address, PM Modi also remembered former CM Kalyan Singh who passed away last month. PM Modi said that had he been alive, he would have been very happy to see the new identity of Aligarh being created by the Defence sector and the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University.