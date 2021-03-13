PM Narendra Modi launches Atmanirbhar Incubator to train artisans

Modi was in Ahmedabad to flag off a symbolic foot march to mark 91st anniversary of the famous Salt March from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi.

As part of Atmanirbhar initiative of the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched ‘Atmanirbhar Incubator’ to train artisans, especially in the cotton value chain.

“The Atmanirbhar Incubator is aimed at supporting artisans facing extinction due to lack of market linkage and funds. This is for their economic empowerment,” said the Prime Minister. The initiative would benefit nearly 40,000 families in the cotton value chain in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Modi was in Ahmedabad to flag off a symbolic foot march to mark 91st anniversary of the famous Salt March from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi. Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that India would showcase its achievements to the entire world. The four pillars including ideas, achievements, actions and resolve would inspire the dreams and duties of India. He also launched the 75-week-long celebrations for India’s Independence.

Terming the celebration as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, Modi said that the celebration started 75-weeks before the August 15th 2022 and it would continue till August 15th 2023 across the country. He said that during pre-Independence era, salt was the symbol of self-reliance. The British rulers had damaged values of self-reliance and the people of India had to depend on the salt imported from England, he said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi caught the nerves of the people and launched Salt Satyagraha which instantly turned into a huge movement, he said and invited people to be part of the landmark 75th year of Dandi march celebration.

Union minister of state for culture & tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel led the first 75 Kilometer of Padyatra (foot march) with 81 social workers (padyatris) from different states. The minister would walk up to Nadiad town and accompany them till March 16th. Remaining part of the foot march would be completed by padyatris. They would complete a 386 km long route from Sabarmati to Dandi on April 5.

Stressing on ‘Vocal for Local’, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a charkha (spinning wheel) near Magan Niwas at the Sabarmati Ashram, which is connected with the technology and social media. Whenever a local product would be bought by someone and a picture of it would be shared on social media using ‘VocalForLocal’ platform, the spinning wheel would rotate full circle with each tweet related to self-reliance of Atmanirbharta.