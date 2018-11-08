PM Narendra Modi keeps his Diwali promise to Benjamin Netanyahu; check pics

“I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India,” the prime minister Tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi Wednesday kept a Diwali promise he had made to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister shared glimpses of his Uttarakhand visit to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The Israeli Prime Minister had conveyed Diwali greetings to PM Modi Tuesday. In reply, the prime minister had said he would celebrate the day with soldiers and share some of the moments on Wednesday evening. “Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali.

“Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special,” Modi had said while responding to Netanyahu’s Diwali greetings.

Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali. I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India. pic.twitter.com/J1JJ1q5bWj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018

In 2016, Modi visited Sumdo forward post in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur to celebrate Diwali. “They say you should celebrate Diwali with your people and that’s why I have come here to celebrate Diwali with you all,” Modi had told soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. “We the people of India sleep peacefully because you guard our borders,” he had said.

Earlier, the prime minister celebrated his first Diwali after coming to power in 2014 with soldiers posted in Siachen. In 2015, he had gone to India-Pakistan border in Punjab.