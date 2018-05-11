PM Narendra Modi is the reincarnation of Lord Ram, says BJP MLA Surendra Singh

“This team of Ram, Laxman and Hanuman will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Bharat and Ram Rajya will be established in national politics,” he said.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who has courted a number of controversies in the recent times, has now said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reincarnation of Lord Ram. Singh said that Modi, along with party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will materialise the dream of Ram Rajya in the country. The MLA from UP’s ruling party has also said that God had sent Amit Shah as Lord Ram’s brother Laxman and as Chanakya. The BJP leader compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with ‘Brahmachari Hanuman.’ He said, “And see the coincidence that as Brahmachari Hanuman, Yogiji has also come.” “This team of Ram, Laxman and Hanuman will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Bharat and Ram Rajya will be established in national politics,” he said while speaking to media.

Earlier, in another analogy from Hindu epic of Ramayana, the Bairia legislator had termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee `Surpanakha’, the sister of Ravana. Recently, he had said that 2019 Lok Sabha election would be a “dharmyudh”, which would witness a battle of cultures between the “Pandavas and Kauravas”. Referring to the “Mahabharata”, Singh had said that commander of the Pandavas will be PM Modi, who will be donning the role of Arjun. He added that Kauravas will be led by the Congress. “The role of Dhritarashtra will be played by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad,” he said. Singh said that PM Modi will emerge victorious in the battle of dharmayudha.

In other controversial remarks, Singh said that parents are responsible for the increasing incidents of rape and they should not let their children roam around freely. While defending Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Singh said that a mother of three people can’t be rape.

The MLA also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for declaring himself as the PM candidate. He said Gandhi cannot provide leadership to the country.