PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Bose museum at Red Fort tomorrow

By: | Updated: January 22, 2019 10:49 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort Wednesday to mark the leader's 122nd birth anniversary.

The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort Wednesday to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary. Modi will also visit the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art at the same venue, a statement from his office said. The museum on Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to Subhash Chandra Bose and INA.

The artefacts include wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the INA. The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened on April 13, 1919. The museum will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.

The Museum on 1857-India’s first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period. The Drishyakala- Exhibition on Indian Art showcases art works from 16th century till India’s independence.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Bose museum at Red Fort tomorrow
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition