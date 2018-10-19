PM Narendra Modi in Shirdi: PM promises permanent house to every family by 2022

In last four years, the BJP-led central govt built 1.25 crore houses,” the Prime Minister said. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Grameen) in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and said the Centre has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022.

“A permanent house makes life easy and provides enthusiasm to fight against poverty. Keeping this in mind, the government has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022. I am happy that we have completed half the journey,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

PM Modi also listed the achievements of his government in providing household to families. “In its last four years of governance, the previous govt built only 25 lakh houses. In last four years, the BJP-led central govt built 1.25 crore houses,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the public meeting, he said that he felt immense peace after darshan of Saibaba. “His message of faith and patience is one which inspires the entire humanity,” he said.

“In Shirdi, one gets to witness the spirit of equality of all religions and people from all faiths bow before Saibaba. In today’s global situations, Saibaba’s mantra ‘Sabka malik ek hai’ (one god governs all) is important for world peace,” the PM said.

Earlier, PM visited the world famous Saibaba shrine in Shirdi and paid his obeisance at the Samadhi Temple before taking part in rituals at sanctum sanctorum of the Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex.

“Saibaba’s message of “shradha aur saburi” (faith and patience) has inspired humanity,” PM Modi wrote in the visitor’s book, after offering prayers to Sai Baba in Shirdi.

“I bow before Saibaba’s feet with the wish that all devotees of Saibaba get his blessings and achieve happiness and peace,” PM Modi wrote in Hindi.

Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the public meeting.