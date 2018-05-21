PM Narendra Modi in Russia for ‘informal meet’ with Vladimir Putin: What’s on agenda?

While there’s no clarity as to what will transpire between Modi and Putin, it is expected that India’s defence purchase from Russia, which could be affected due to US sanctions under a newly enacted law, can be discussed during the meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sochi for “informal” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi’s “agendaless” meeting with Putin comes less than a week after the US, under President Donald Trump, pulled out of the P5+1 nuclear deal with Iran. While there’s no clarity as to what will transpire between Modi and Putin, it is expected that India’s defence purchase from Russia, which could be affected due to US sanctions under a newly enacted law, can be discussed during the meet. The Trump regime has come up with a new law in the aftermanth of the deal – ‘Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)’, which may affect the S-400 missile defence system deal between Indian and Russia, which is said to be at an advanced stage of negotiations.

Apart from possible fallouts of Iran Nuclear Deal, the meet will focus on pressing global and regional issues. Speaking to PTI, a ministry official said that aim of the informal summit is to utilise the friendship and trust between the two countries.

The leaders are scheduled to meet for around four to six hours for the “agendaless” talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited.

Modi and Putin are also likely to discuss situation in Afghanistan, Syria, threat of terrorism and matters relating to upcoming SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and BRICS summits.

Modi and Putin may also dwell upon extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation in third countries, possible areas for cooperation for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, India’s engagement with five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the situation in the Korean peninsula.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the prime minister will be travelling to Russia on President Vladimir Putin’s invitation. “This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership,” the MEA said.

“Greetings to the friendly people of Russia. I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him,” Modi had tweeted Monday.

“Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” Modi said.

This is PM Modi’s second informal summit in as many months as he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jingpin in China’s Wuhan. If a PTI report is to be believed, more such informal summits between Modi and other world leaders in the coming months are lined up as India eyes to play an important role in global power dynamics.