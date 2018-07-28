PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow: Previous UP governments prioritised own bungalows over homes for poor

PM Modi attended an event on ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’ marking the third anniversary of three initiatives related to Urban Development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended an event on ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’, marking the third anniversary of three initiatives related to Urban Development – Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission. While speaking at the event, PM Modi said that government’s pledge to make lives comfortable has stregthened in the past three years. “Our pledge to make lives of Indians simple and comfortable has become stronger after 3 years… we will give ‘pakka makaan’ to people who are poor and homeless” Modi said at Transforming Urban Landscape’ event in Lucknow. Without naming anyone, PM Narendra Modi said that previous government’s in Uttar Pradesh priortised own bungalows over homes for poor.

He further highlighted his government’s efforts for building new houses for the poor. “By 2022 we will try to ensure that everyone has a house… in order to meet this target the government has approved 54 lakh houses in the cities and also provided more than 1 crore houses to people in villages,” Modi said.

Modi laid out his ‘five Es’ mantra for the development of India’s youth. “We are bound to build a system for future generations, where life is based on 5 Es: Ease of Living, Education, Employment, Economy and Entertainment,” Modi said.

On July 29, the Prime Minister will attend a ground-breaking ceremony for projects involving an investment of Rs 60,000 crore which have materialised following the UP Investors Summit earlier this year. According to an official release, the summit had led to the generation of investment intent worth more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore across sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, power, Information Technology, electronics and tourism.

PM Modi had earlier visited his parliamentary Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh on July 14 and 15, respectively. He had visited Sant Kabir Nagar on June 28.