PM Narendra Modi in Azamgarh: BJP working towards development of UP, Yogi ji putting check on crime, corruption

PM Modi at Azamgargh (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has tried to create a better environment for development in Uttar Pradesh. “BJP govt is working to create an environment of development in UP. What Yogi ji did towards putting a check on crime and corruption, bringing investments to the state and making business easier for small traders, is commendable,” he said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh. PM Modi further added that “Poorvanchal Expressway will give new heights to the hopes and aspirations of Uttar Pradesh.” The Prime Minister also said that the expressway will give a new direction to farmer, weaver and potter’s life. “With the formation of this road, the farmers of Purvanchal can reach Delhi to sell their cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk in less time.”

“Purvanchal Expressway will take UP, especially Eastern UP, to greater heights. More than Rs 23,000 Crore will be spent on it. All the cities, towns and places falling in the route will experience a change,” he said. The PM also added that government is not only the working on building highways in Uttar Pradesh, but also working on the construction of waterway and airways. “In Ganga, the ships running from Benaras to Haldia will take further development in this area.” He also stated that around 12 airports are being developed under the Udaan scheme in the state.

Lashing out at opposition, the Prime Minister said, “Those who didn’t even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi. These people, out on bail and the dynast parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development.”

The 340-km expressway will connect the state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 23,000 crore. This road will connect several towns of eastern UP, including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur – with the State Capital – Lucknow. Once this Expressway is complete, Delhi will be connected via the Expressway, to several major towns and cities of the State of Uttar Pradesh, from Noida in the west, to Ghazipur in the east.