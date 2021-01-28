PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on NCC, says armed forces training one lakh cadets for new responsibilities

Addressing the NCC cadets in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to work towards the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today heaped praise on the National Cadet Corps for its commitment and efforts towards nation-building. Addressing an NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi, PM Modi said that as announced, NCC will be assigned new responsibilities in coming days.

“On 15th August last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this, around one lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force,” said PM Modi. The PM added that of these, one-third cadets are girls.

The PM said that the government has been making all efforts to further expand the role of NCC. PM said that the participation of NCC is also being boosted to strengthen the security network in the border and coastal areas.

Praising NCC for its role during calamities, PM Modi said that NCC cadets have helped lakhs of people last year. “Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets had helped the people of this country last year. During the Corona period, lakhs of cadets worked with the administration & society across the country. It is commendable,” said the PM.

PM Modi said that the year 2021 is very significant for every Indian. PM Modi also invoked Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while addressing the cadets and said that this year is the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. He asked the cadets to learn from the life of Netaji. PM Modi also said that as a cadet, as a civilian, this is a year to make resolutions for the country and walk ahead with a dream for the country. He urged cadets to fulfil the resolution of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that the experience that NCC provides is unique as it offers a range of opportunities and learnings for our youth. He said that NCC manifests India’s diversity and the talent of our Yuva Shakti.