PM Narendra Modi heads home after successful US visit

After concluding a successful and fruitful six-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi from John F. Kennedy International Airport here today.

The Narendra Modi will fly straight for New Delhi after a brief stopover at Frankfurt.

“An extraordinary visit ends, with a relentless focus on the future. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi,” Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Modi said his visit demonstrates the extraordinary depth and diversity of the relationship between both nations, adding that a lot of ground has been covered in these few days.

“I got the opportunity to attend a wide spread of programmes, each of which generated many positive outcomes that will benefit India,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“I shared my thoughts on key global issues at the @UN & also met many world leaders to strengthen India’s ties with the global community,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

“My gratitude to the American people for the very warm welcome & the hospitality wherever my delegation & I went,” he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Modi today addressed the Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping hosted by US President Barack Obama in New York.

Earlier, he met President Obama and discussed several issues, including stepping up economic engagement and climate change, during their third meeting in about a year. He also held bilateral meetings with his British counterpart David Cameron and French President Francois Hollande.

He also addressed the Indian Americans at the SAP Centre in San Jose.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US last Wednesday on an official visit during which he travelled to Silicon Valley and met top IT CEOs of the region.