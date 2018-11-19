PM Narendra Modi hails speed of toilet construction in India in last 4 years

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 3:24 PM

India is proud of the remarkable speed with which sanitation coverage has increased in the last four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday and reiterated his government's commitment to enhancing sanitation facilities.

He said it is the 130 crore Indians, particularly women and youths, who have taken the lead in the movement. (File)

India is proud of the remarkable speed with which sanitation coverage has increased in the last four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday and reiterated his government’s commitment to enhancing sanitation facilities. He said the drive for a cleaner India and ensuring better sanitation facilities is in fact a people’s movement.

On World Toilet Day, Modi took to Twitter to thank women and youth for taking the lead in the sanitation drive. “Today, on World Toilet Day, we reiterate our commitment towards enhancing cleanliness and sanitation facilities across the nation. We in India take pride at the remarkable speed with which sanitation cover has increased in the last four years,” he wrote.

Read | Modi’s village electrification is among world’s biggest successes this year, says this report

He said it is the 130 crore Indians, particularly women and youths, who have taken the lead in the movement. “I congratulate all those working to fulfil the dream of a Swachh Bharat,” he said.

World Toilet Day, celebrated on November 19, is about taking action to ensure that everyone has a safe toilet by 2030. This is part of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 6 relating to sanitation and water.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi hails speed of toilet construction in India in last 4 years
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition