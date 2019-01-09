PM Narendra Modi hails quota bill passage as landmark moment, thanks all parties for support

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 12:01 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday described the passage of a bill, which provides 10 per cent quota for the general category poor in jobs and education, as a “landmark moment in our nation’s history”. In his tweets soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, he said it sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.

“It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed, gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities,” Modi added. “The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation’s history,” he said.

The prime minister expressed his thanks to MPs from all the parties who supported the measure. “We are resolutely committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” he said. The bill is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after receiving cross-party support in the Lok Sabha.

