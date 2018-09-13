PM Narendra Modi hails BJP grassroot workers, says dialogue necessary in democracy

The Prime Minister said the motto of every worker should be “Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ (My booth is the strongest). (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that dialogue in a democracy and political system is necessary and the BJP owes its victories to its grassroot-level workers.

The Prime Minister said the motto of every worker should be “Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot’ (My booth is the strongest).

He said the two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had concluded some days back was “very productive” as he interacted with the party workers from five Lok Sabha seats through the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’ on Thursday.

The five constituencies were Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Bihar’s Nawada, Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Rajasthan’s Jaipur rural and the Arunachal Pradesh West parliamentary constituency.

“The BJP has spread over every corner of the country,” Modi said, and added that it was all due to the contribution and dedicated hard work of the ordinary party workers.

The BJP owes its victory to its booth-level members, he said, adding that the party decides leadership on the basis of work ethics.

He said the party’s victory has proved that ‘Mera booth, sabse majboot’ should be the motto of every party worker. He said he was glad to witness the energy and enthusiasm of the party workers.

“Ajeya Bharat, Atal Bhajapa’ (A country which remains victorious and cannot be subjugated by anyone and a BJP which remains firm in its principles) is the inspiration for all of us,” Modi said.