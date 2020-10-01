PM Narendra Modi greets President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life,” Modi said in a tweet.
