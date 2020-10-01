  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi greets President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday

October 1, 2020 9:48 AM

Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn-in as the President of India on July 25, 2017.

He was sworn-in as the President of India on July 25, 2017. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday on Thursday and praised him for his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters, saying they are great assets for our nation. Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn-in as the President of India on July 25, 2017.

“Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life,” Modi said in a tweet.

