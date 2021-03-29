  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

By: |
March 29, 2021 9:58 AM

In a tweet, Modi wished that this festival of joy and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

India is celebrating Holi on Monday, March 29. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of Holi and extended them his best wishes.

In a tweet, Modi wished that this festival of joy and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone’s life.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gurugram: Part of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka expressway collapses, 2 personnel suspended
2Holi 2021: Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws
3Holi 2021: Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID-19 protocols