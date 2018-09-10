​​​
  3. PM Narendra Modi greets on anniversary of installation of holy book at Harmandir Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted people on the occasion of 'Prakash Purab' of the Guru Grant Sahib.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 10:37 PM
Photo: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted people on the occasion of ‘Prakash Purab’ of the Guru Grant Sahib. It is observed to mark the installation of the holy Sikh scripture at the Golden temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on this day in 1604.

“Greetings on the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji. We bow to the Guru Sahib and seek blessings for the peace, progress and prosperity of humankind. May the spirit of harmony, compassion and brotherhood always prevail in our society (sic),” he tweeted in English and Gurmukhi.

