PM Narendra Modi greets nation on new year

January 1, 2021 9:02 AM

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.

PM modi wishes on new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday.





