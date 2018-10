Amit Shah turned 54 on Monday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted BJP chief Amit Shah on his birthday, saying his rigour and hard work are great assets for the party. Shah turned 54 on Monday. “Under Amit bhai’s leadership, the party has expanded significantly across India. His rigour and hard work are great assets for the party,” the PM tweeted. The prime minister also wished Shah a long and healthy life.