PM Narendra Modi gives a strong warning to Pakistan over terrorism, refers to surgical strikes

In a warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India will not tolerate those who like to export terror and will give back “strong answers”, as he referred to the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC. Modi, during the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, said when “someone has put a terror export factory in place and makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language”.

Answering a question on the surgical strikes from a member of the audience who had speech disability, the prime minister said, “Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated.”

“We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted,” he said.