PM Narendra Modi gifts handcrafted stone bowl, dhurries to Shinzo Abe

By: | Published: October 28, 2018 1:46 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries.

pm narendra modi, narendra modi in kapan, narendra modi japan visit, shinzo abeDesign of the bowls and dhurries was under the supervision of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday gifted Indian handicrafts to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during his visit to Tokyo for India Japan annual summit. The Indian prime minister is on a two-day visit to Japan (October 28-29). According to sources, these included two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries specially crafted.

Made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan, the bowls were crafted by master artisan Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh of Khambhat region of Gujarat, that has been known for its practice of stone craft since generations and is also a leading hub for exports of stone products from India. The uniqueness of this craft lies in the fact that the form of the product is scooped out from a block of stone, and then shaped and refined using basic hand tools generally without any lathe machines.

Hand-woven by the master weavers of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, the dhurrie designs show the diversity of possibilities available; from a symmetrical repeating geometric tessellation in one, to stylistic floral motifs arranged around the classical medallion pattern in another.

Elaborating on the designs, the sources said that the dhurries use two distinctive Indian colour palettes; while one uses Indigo blues, reds and sprinkles of turmeric yellows, the identifying colours that have marked Indian textiles for centuries, the other uses the muted earthy tones of the Indian landscape.

Design of the bowls and dhurries was under the supervision of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. In addition, a Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan with traditional work was also presented.

