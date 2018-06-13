Watch: PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, shares video of morning exercise

Watch: PM Modi accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge (file pic)

Days after he was challenged by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take up the fitness challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today finally took up fitness challenge and shared a clip on his Twitter page strengthening his muscles in the morning at his residence. In a two-minute long video, PM Modi, wearing a black jogging dress, can be seen practicing yoga asanas and other exercises. The video shows him seen walking on a track created around a tree, doing stretching exercise and sitting on a rock for meditation. He is also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track.

In his message, the PM who always says yoga is key to good health, said that he feels “extremely refreshing and rejuvenating” after morning exercise.

“Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also challenged Karnataka’s new Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, table tennis sensation Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of police officers especially those above 40 years of age to take up the fitness challenge.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

He also appealed to every Indian to ‘devote some part of the day towards fitness’. “Practice any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life!”

The fitness challenge was started by Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who took to his Twitter handle to ask people to adopt a fitter lifestyle.

The Prime Minister’s video of exercise comes just a week ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21. On June 21, PM Modi will be in Dehradun where he will participate in an event to mark the fourth Internal Yoga Day celebrations. The event will be held at the Forest Research Institute ground in the state capital.

A few days ago, PM Modi had shared a 3D yoga video on his Twitter account showcasing Nadi Shodhan Pranayam – “Anulom Vilom”. The three-minute long video explained steps to perform the pranayama and its benefits.