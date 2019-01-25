PM Narendra Modi fighting political battles through law enforcement agencies: Arvind Kejriwal

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 9:45 PM

The Aam Aadmi Party chief's accusation comes hours after the West Bengal chief minister launched an attack on the BJP-led central government, amid the CBI raids at senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence.

Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party, amit shah, akhilesh yadav, MayawatiThe Aam Aadmi Party chief’s accusation comes hours after the West Bengal chief minister launched an attack on the BJP-led central government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fighting his political battles through law enforcement agencies. Kejriwal also alleged the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah have not spared any political opponent, be it Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Modi ji is fighting political battles thro enforcement agencies. From @yadavakhilesh & Mayawati in UP to @MamataOfficial in Bengal n AAP in Delhi Modi-Shah duo has spared no political opponent (sic),” he tweeted.

Also read| Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in politics won’t affect Lok Sabha Election results: Yogi Adityanath 

The Aam Aadmi Party chief’s accusation comes hours after the West Bengal chief minister launched an attack on the BJP-led central government, amid the CBI raids at senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s residence.

“From @yadavakhilesh to Behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared? Are they desperate?” Banerjee tweeted. The CBI registered a new case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi fighting political battles through law enforcement agencies: Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition