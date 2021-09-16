PM Narendra Modi features in Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021; ‘dominating the country’s politics’, says report

This is the fifth time that PM Modi has featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has featured in the Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021 list, making it his fifth time after 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020. The profile of the Prime Minister, penned by CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, says that India has had three pivotal leaders since independence which includes Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Modi.

“Narendra Modi is the third, dominating the country’s politics like no one since them,” read the profile which also alleged that Modi has ‘pushed the country away from secularism and toward Hindu nationalism’. The profile has also accused PM Modi of eroding the rights of the Muslim minority in the country and imprisoning and intimidating journalists.

Besides PM Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, who is spearheading the COVID-vaccine supply in India, have found a place among the world’s 100 most influential people of 2021 by TIME magazine. Globally, the list includes US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Describing Banerjee in her profile, the magazine says she has become the face of fierceness in Indian politics. “Of Banerjee, it is said, she doesn’t lead her party, the Trinamool Congress – she is the party. The street-fighter spirit and self-made life in a patriarchal culture set her apart,” said the profile.

Talkin about Poonawalla, his TIME profile says that from the beginning of the COVID19 pandemic, the 40-year-old head of the world’s largest vaccine maker sought to meet the moment, reported PTI.

It says while the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, Poonawalla could still help end it.

The list also includes tennis player Naomi Osaka, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, music icon Britney Spears, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Apple CEO Tim Cook, actor Kate Winslet and the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.