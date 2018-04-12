Narendra Modi fast LIVE updates: BJP MPs, leaders protest against Parliament washout; Congress mocks PM

Narendra Modi fast live updates: PM Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu. BJP President Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in Karnataka, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held in May.

Narendra Modi fast live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP MPs, leaders and workers are holding fast protest today. The ‘Loktantra bachao Upvaas & dharna’ has begun from 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday. PM Modi had announced of holding fast to protest the washout of Budget session in Parliament allegedly caused by Congress. The Prime Minister has claimed that the people who couldn’t gain power in 2014, don’t want the country to move forward. “They killed democracy & we will observe fast to bring their crime in front of world. I will also hold fast. But I will continue my work.” PM Modi has said.

Track Live updates of PM Narendra Modi protest fast over Parliament logjam



1:25 PM: BJP MPs and leaders across India have participated in the protest fast. In Delhi, MP Udit Raj sat on the fast at DC Chowk in Rohini. In West Bengal, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and MP Babul Supriyo have participated in the fast.

12:55 pm: BJP President Amit Shah has joined protest fast in Karnataka.

12:50 PM: Beed MP Dr Pritam Munde, MP from Kota-Bundi Om Birla, Narsapur MP Shri Gokaraju Gangaraju Garu, Tinsukia MLA Sri Sanjay Kishan have joined protest fast. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Vijay Goel, Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti, MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi are sitting on fast at Hanuman Mandir, CP in Delhi.

12:20 PM: DMK MP Kanimozhi has protested against PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai.

12:15 PM: Union Ministers like Ananth Kumar, Prakash Javadekar took part in protest fast in Karnataka

12:11 PM: “I want to ask @RahulGandhi and #SoniaGandhi – why are you taking salary & perks from #Parliament when you did not allow it to function? Please give answer to people of India,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar tweeted.

12:06 PM: WATCH:Kamal Haasan’s message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

#WATCH – You have to constitute Cauvery Water Management board for the betterment of Tamil and Kannadiga people. That’s your duty. Whatever I haven’t said through this video, I shall include in a letter that I’m writing to you: Kamal Haasan’s message for PM Modi #CauveryPolitics pic.twitter.com/7PNf2fh6g8 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 12, 2018

11:40 AM: BJP workers were seen sitting at the fast at New Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place.

11:25 AM: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is observing the day-long fast in Maharashtra’s Thane. Goyal said, “The way in which Congress & other opposition parties did not let the budget session run, is condemnable to say the least.”

11:05 AM: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying that the most of the BJP leaders were born before Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and that they did not steal his idea of fasting. “Rahul should understand that we were born much before him. There is no need for us to imitate him,” he said.

11:00 AM: BJP MP Lalubhai Patel Daman and Diu constituency is holding protest fast with other party leaders.Surat MP Darshana Jardosh has also started protest fast. Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma will also hold the protest fast in Mathura.

10:55 AM: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananthkumar has tweeted about productivity in Parliament.

10:50 AM: Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari is holding fast at Shastri Park in New Delhi

10:45 AM: BJP’s protest fast has begun in Delhi. A Delhi BJP leader said that it’s a protest for workers and for it’s fast for MPs. The leader said that taking a selfie while on stage to share on social media or eating before the protest is not correct.

10:40 AM: “We have asked workers to understand that they should realise the spirit of the protest, and that the fast needs to be respected. We have, for instance, asked diabetic patients not to fast. They need to eat every one or two hours. If they don’t, they might faint and that is not ideal.” another leader was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

10:20 AM: BJP Chief Amit Shah is in Karnataka even as he is fasting. Take a look at his schedule.

10:15 AM: Here is what BJP has said about Narendra Modi’s fast

10:10 AM: WATCH- PM Modi is visiting Chennai to inaugurate Defence Expo and holding the protest fast

#BREAKING PM Modi to visit Chennai today, opposition stages protest, oppose PM’s visit to Chennai, ‘Centre failed people’ charge, ‘black flag’ protests over visit @NairShilpa1308 with details pic.twitter.com/wLv5xc7gGr — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 12, 2018

10:05 AM: Congress has mocked PM Modi’s fast. Here is what the party said.

The Modi Govt sponsored parliament disruptions because it was too afraid to face tough questions and the no-confidence motion. Therefore, by organizing a fast, the Modi Govt is pulling a fast one on the people of the country. #UpvasKaJumla https://t.co/cJbHGeOIee — Congress (@INCIndia) April 12, 2018

10:00 AM: “The Modi Govt sponsored parliament disruptions because it was too afraid to face tough questions and the no-confidence motion. Therefore, by organizing a fast, the Modi Govt is pulling a fast one on the people of the country,” Congress said in its latest charge against PM Modi.

9:50 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Chennai and was welcomed by state Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

9:45 AM: Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan and others who were protesting over Cauvery issue have been detained in Chennai ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

9:40 AM: Cauvery protests erupt near Chennai airport ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit in Tamil Nadu capital.

9:30 AM: BJP’s Delhi unit has issued strict directives to MPs asking them to stay away from clicking selfies, eating, clearing food vendors from area. “To expose the Congress for its undemocratic style of functioning and pursuing divisive politics and anti-development agenda, PM Modi will observe day-long fast on April 12… He will be joined by BJP MPs, who will also observe a day-long fast and hold ‘dharnas’ across India,” a party statement has stated.

9:20 AM: Here is Congress’ stinging attack on PM Modi

It appears like the BJP is so used to disrupting the parliament that it has continued disruptions even after coming to power. #UpvasKaJumla pic.twitter.com/GImltPR8hD — Congress (@INCIndia) April 12, 2018

9:10 AM: Congress had also observed a nationwide fast on April 9 to protest against alleged atrocities against Dalits. BJP then had called this a “farce of a fast” and “politics of luxury”. BJP leader Harish Khurana has tweeted with the image of Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken having food along with Amrinder Singh Lovely at a food joint. Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),” he said.

9:00 AM: MIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also lashed out at PM Modi over the fast. “If the Prime Minister wants to fast for losing the whole session of parliament, I want to ask the honourable prime minister where is his sense of duty lost, wherein, in the past four years thousands of farmers committed suicides. Will the Prime Minister fast for those farmers? Will he sit on fast against the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh? Why does not the Prime minister sit on fast to atone for his false promises?,” the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said.

8:50 AM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the BJP over the Parliament logjam. “They provoked the AIADMK and ensured” that the MPs of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu stormed the well of the Lok Sabha and thereby did not allow TDP to raise its demand (for grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh). How atrocious? And now he (Prime Minister) says he will observe protest…seeking to portray the opposition as wrong and he is right. Is it correct? Is it justified,” Naidu questioned.

8:40 AM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has ridiculed the fast by saying that he hoped PM Modi would observe the same “over atrocities against women, failed law and order and increasing anarchy under the BJP’s watch.” “Prime Minister ji, it is not the time to observe fast, in view of your failures… it is time to take retirement instead. If you do not wake up now, you should understand that the time of your retirement will come in 2019 when people will vote you out,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

8:30 AM: Prime Minister is going to Chennai. Security has been stepped up

8:25 AM: PM Narendra Modi will inauguate the Defence Expo, which is a biennial exhibition of weapons and military hardware. “I will fast. He (Modi) will be fasting. But it will not stop him from inaugurating the expo,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

8:20 AM: Apart from this fast, BJP MPs will also organise events to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14. BJP also claimed that in a systematic manner, the Congress which is used to being in power is developing an atmosphere of fear. “It is trying to disturb peace and harmony in the country by indulging in politics of violence in the country,” the BJP alleged.

8:15 AM: BJP said that through the observation of the fast, party MPs will make people aware about the opposition parties conspiracies to stall development in the country by obstructing parliament proceedings. BJP has said that the country has seen a transparent and decisive government under the able leadership of Modi in last four years.

8:10 AM: In a statement released earlier, the BJP had said that Prime Minister Modi along with all the party MPs will observe fast on April 12 with an aim to reveal the “undemocratic and anti-development face of the Congress party, which stalled the proceedings of parliament during budget session”. The Congress led by its President Rahul Gandhi had observed a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country. However, it was mired in controversy.

8:05 AM: It has been learnt that the Prime Minister’s daily schedule will not be affected due to this fast. It will be business as usual for PM Modi as he will go with his scheduled meeting with meeting and officials.

8:00 AM: Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will observe the fast in Chennai. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel will also be in Tamil Nadu. Tourism Minister KJ Alphons will observe fast from his constituency in Kerala. Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar in Vidisha.

7:55 AM: BJP has geared up for PM Modi’s fast

7:50 AM: Here is what BJP is saying about the fast

विपक्ष द्वारा संसद में गतिरोध उत्पन्न कर देश की विकास यात्रा को बाधित करने के विरोध में प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा के सांसद देश भर में दिनांक 12 अप्रैल 2018 को प्रात: 10 से सायं 5 बजे तक ‘लोकतंत्र बचाओ उपवास एवं धरना’ कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे। pic.twitter.com/A9PUf84AcD — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2018

7:45 AM: PM Modi has directed all party MPs to hold fast in their parliamentary constituencies. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will join PM Modi in Delhi. Union Health Minister J P Nadda will be visiting Varanasi which is PM Modi’s constituency. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be in Bihar’s Patna.