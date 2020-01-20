PM Narendra Modi extracts wealth from India’s poor, gives it to ‘crony capitalist friends’: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
Published: January 20, 2020 9:25:10 PM

Gandhi's attack on the prime minister came over an Oxfam report which claimed that India's richest 1 per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extracts wealth from India’s poor and gives it to his “crony capitalist friends” and the big power brokers he is dependent on. Gandhi’s attack on the prime minister came over an Oxfam report which claimed that India’s richest 1 per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country’s population.

“Modi extracts wealth from India’s poor and gives it to his crony capitalist friends & the big power brokers he’s dependent on. 1% of India’s super rich, now own 4 times more wealth than 1 billion of India’s poor,” the former Congress president said in a tweet.

The total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget, said the study titled ‘Time to Care’ which was tagged by Gandhi Oxfam also said the world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

