​​​
  3. PM Narendra Modi expresses profound sorrow at Kofi Annan’s death

PM Narendra Modi expresses profound sorrow at Kofi Annan’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed profound sorrow at the death of Kofi Annan.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 6:17 PM
pm narendra modi, kofi annan, us, former un general secretary kofi annan PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Kofi Annan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed profound sorrow at the death of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, describing him as not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security.

“Kofi Annan’s significant contribution to the MDGs (Millenium Development Goals) will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted.

Kofi Annan, who served two terms as UN secretary General from January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2006, died at the age of 80. His foundation announced his death in Switzerland today in a tweet, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

“We express our profound sorrow at the passing away of Nobel laureate and former UNSG Kofi Annan. The world has lost not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security,” Modi said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top