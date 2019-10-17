PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

Published: October 17, 2019 9:47:28 AM

Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

"Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured," the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

“Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured,” the prime minister tweeted.

