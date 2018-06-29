PM Narendra Modi enquires about condition of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during AIIMS visit

​​​
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today enquired about the condition of ailing BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2018
Modi had paid two visits earlier to the hospital to enquire about Vajpayee's health.

After attending an event at the AIIMS, Modi went to the wing where the 93-year-old former prime minister is admitted and spent around 10-15 minutes there, a hospital source said.

Modi had paid two visits earlier to the hospital to enquire about Vajpayee’s health.

Vajpayee was admitted to the AIIMS on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

The former prime minister is a diabetic and has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

