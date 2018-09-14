PM Narendra Modi endorses ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ through personalised letters

He has also described the Swachh Bharat Mission as a mass movement that has ushered in a Swachhata revolution across India. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written personalised letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi has urged former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the CWG as well as Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers, among others to become part of the mass movement.

He has asked the recipients of the letter to support the mission and at the same time inspire others to do the same. To endorse the movement in all the states and union territories of the country, the Prime Minister has also written letters to Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all states.

Prime Minister Modi has also highlighted the salient features of Swachh Bharat Mission and acknowledged it as a revolution across India. He has also described the Swachh Bharat Mission as a mass movement that has ushered in a Swachhata revolution across India.

Sharing details of the progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the letter stated that over 8.5 crore toilets have been constructed in the past four years. It also highlights the fact that more than 90 per cent Indians have access to toilet, as compared to less than 40 per cent in 2014.

The letter further noted that over 4.25 lakh villages, 430 districts, 2800 cities/towns and 19 states and union territories have been declared open defecation free. Through the letter, Prime Minister Modi has underlined that on September 15 he will be interacting with those working on cleanliness activities after which Swachhata activities will commence.

Earlier, describing this movement as “a great way to pay tributes to Bapu,” the Prime Minister, in a video message, had exhorted people to be “part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat.”

“On 2nd October we mark the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India.

I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!” the Prime Minister tweeted on September 12.

The movement, which will be held from September 15 to October 2, is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on October 2, 2014. It will also mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.