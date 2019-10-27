PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kashmir

File photo: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kashmir today on the occasion of Diwali. He will visit border positions and celebrate Diwali with soldiers. PM Modi has been spending his Diwali with soldiers in different locations along India-Pakistan or India-China border since 2014.

Officials told news agency PTI that PM Modi reached the border district of Rajouri in morning to celebrate Diwali with troops guarding LoC.

Last year, PM Modi has visited Uttarakhand and celebrated Diwali with Army jawans and ITBP jawans in Harshil. The Prime Minister had recalled that he has been visiting soldiers on Diwali ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali. In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, “Best wishes to all people in the country on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of light brings new light in everyone’s life and our country always stays illuminated with happiness, prosperity and good luck.”

“May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around,” he added and shared a picture with his signature.

In his Mann Ki Baat address today, the PM pitched for promoting festival tourism in the country. “To make this Diwali memorable, what could be a better way than an attempt to let the light spread its radiance, encouraging positivity, with a prayer to quell the feeling of animosity? Festival tourism has its own exciting attractions. Our India, the country of festivals, possesses limitless possibilities in the realm of festival tourism,” he said.

The PM also noted that festivals are occasions that awaken a new consciousness in our lives. He said that especially during Diwali, it is customary in every family to buy something new. He asked the countrymen to try to buy local products.

“The more we try to buy our local things; the Gandhi 150 will become a great event in itself,” he concluded.