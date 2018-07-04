PM Narendra Modi discusses people’s trust in governance with over 170 newly-recruited IAS officers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed some of the elements of good governance, including information flows, optimal utilisation of resources and people’s trust with over 170 newly-recruited IAS officers. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed some of the elements of good governance, including information flows, optimal utilisation of resources and people’s trust with over 170 newly-recruited IAS officers. Modi discussed the central government’s flagship programmes, including Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat, with the IAS officers.

“The prime minister encouraged them to share their experiences of field training. He discussed with them, some of the elements of good governance, including Jan Bhagidari, information flows, optimal utilisation of resources, and people’s trust in governance,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh and senior officials from the Department of Personnel and Training were present on the occasion. As many as 176 IAS officers of 2016 batch have been posted as assistant secretaries in different central government departments as their first posting. The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

All IAS officers are allotted cadres — which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states. As per the rules, IAS officers are eligible to come on central deputation only after completing nine years service at their respective cadres. These 176 officers are on central deputation for 13 weeks, with effect from July 2 this year.