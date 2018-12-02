PM Narendra Modi discusses bilateral issues with Jamaican, Spanish, Netherlands counterparts

The G-20 is a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutt, Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed several issues of bilateral interest like climate change, river rejuvenation and renewable energy. The G-20 is a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies.

Calling Rutt as his “friend”, Modi said they discussed issues related to economic and cultural ties between India and the Netherlands. He also invited Netherlands to participate in river rejuvenation and inland waterways infrastructure projects in India.

“Happy to meet my friend, @MinPres Mark Rutte. Our talks today focussed on boosting economic and cultural ties between India and the Netherlands,” Modi tweeted. Following the meeting between the two leaders, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted, “Nurturing warm relations…PM invited Netherlands to participate in river rejuvenation & inland waterways infrastructure projects, and shared views on climate change and regional situation.”

Modi and the Spanish prime minister discussed ways to further develop the bilateral relationship between the two nations. In a tweet, Kumar said the two leaders discussed “issues of bilateral interest and explore potential for further development of bilateral relationship.”

Modi and his Jamaican counterpart discussed issues related to renewable energy and climate change among others. “The Caribbean connect. PM @narendramodi met with PM of #Jamaica @AndrewHolnessJM on the margins of #G20Argentina. Discussed range of bilateral relations including development partnership, renewable energy and climate change. Jamaica represents the Caribbean Community at G20,” Kumar tweeted after the meeting.