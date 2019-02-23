PM Narendra Modi describes Lok Sabha elections as ‘Kumbh of democracy’

PM Narendra Modi was addressing an event here to felicitate 188 delegates from foreign countries who participated in the Kumbh Mela.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday described Lok Sabha elections as a “Kumbh of democracy” and said it could be a source of inspiration for the world because of the impartial manner in which it is held. He said people from across countries should come to India to witness the exercise.

Modi was addressing an event here to felicitate 188 delegates from foreign countries who participated in the Kumbh Mela. “… Just like the Kumbh Mela, Indian Parliamentary elections, with their huge scale and complete impartiality, can be a source of inspiration for the world at large… People from across the world must also come to see India conduct its Parliamentary election,” Modi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office. He said the Kumbh Mela is as much about social reform as it is about spirituality.

“Kumbh has been a forum for discussion among spiritual leaders and social reformers to chart a roadmap for the future and monitor progress,” he said, according to the statement. The prime minister said the effort now is to blend modernity and technology with faith, spirituality, and cultural consciousness, at the Kumbh Mela.

The world will recognise India, both for its modernity and rich heritage, he said. He thanked the delegates and said their participation has also been an important part of the success of the Kumbh Mela. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also present at the event.

The prime minister will be at the Kumbh Mela on Sunday where he will participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He will also distribute the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to Safai Karmacharis, Swachhagrahis, police personnel and naviks, another statement said. The mela draws tens of millions of pilgrims over the course of approximately 48 days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river.

