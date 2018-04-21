PM Narendra Modi departs for Delhi after 3-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Delhi from the Berlin airport and is expected to arrive here on Saturday morning. The Prime Minister attended a dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Merkel began her fourth term as German chancellor last month.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Merkel reportedly focused on ways to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi was in the United Kingdom from April 17 to 20 where he attended Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London and also conducted bilateral meetings with leaders from Commonwealth nations.

Previously, he was in Sweden from April 16 – 17.