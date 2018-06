“Congratulations to the wonderful citizens of Mumbai on the inclusion of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai as a @UNESCO World Heritage Site,” he tweeted. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Mumbai on the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of the metropolis getting the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site. “Congratulations to the wonderful citizens of Mumbai on the inclusion of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai as a @UNESCO World Heritage Site,” he tweeted. He said this is a great recognition of Mumbai’s history and heritage.

(More details are awaited.)