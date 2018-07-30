PM Modi speaks to Imran Khan; hopes democracy takes deeper roots in Pak

The prime minister also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighborhood. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan’s next prime minister, and hoped that democracy will take deeper roots in the neighbouring country.

He congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly there in the recent elections.

The prime minister expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, a PMO statement said.

He also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood, the statement said.

Khan had said that he will take oath as the prime minister on August 11, according to a media report.

Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, it is short of numbers to form its government independently.