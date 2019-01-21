PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami

“The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale,” the PM pointed out. (Photo source: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday condoled the demise of a prominent Lingayat seer, saying he lived for the people, especially the poor. The seer of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji, who was known as the ‘Walking God’, died Monday after a prolonged illness. “His holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world,” the PM tweeted.

He said the seer remained at the forefront of ensuring better healthcare and education facilities for the marginalised and represented the best of Indian traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged.

“I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu. “The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale,” the PM pointed out.