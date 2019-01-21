PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 5:39 PM

The seer of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji, who was known as the 'Walking God', died Monday after a prolonged illness.

Narendra Modi, Shivakumara Swami death, Lingayat seer, Siddaganga Math, latest news on Shivakumara Swami“The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale,” the PM pointed out. (Photo source: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday condoled the demise of a prominent Lingayat seer, saying he lived for the people, especially the poor. The seer of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math, 111-year-old Shivakumara Swamiji, who was known as the ‘Walking God’, died Monday after a prolonged illness. “His holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world,” the PM tweeted.

He said the seer remained at the forefront of ensuring better healthcare and education facilities for the marginalised and represented the best of Indian traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged.

Also read| Who was Shivakumara Swami? Siddaganga Mutt head, Lingayat seer was known for his philanthropy

“I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu. “The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale,” the PM pointed out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition