PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi condole death of ex-TATA group chairman Cyrus Mistry, Devendra Fadnavis says probe on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry who passed away in an accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar area on Sunday.

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” PM Modi tweeted.

The former TATA group chairman died in a road accident after the Mercedes car he was travelling in hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar, PTI reported. Mistry, along with three others, were travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

#WATCH | 4 people present inside vehicle that crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar area, leading to the death of ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry & one Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. One Darius Pandole & Anayata Pandole injured: Palghar Police



(Video source: Palghar Dist Info Office) https://t.co/mWOib54hKa pic.twitter.com/zNjrN4S0dw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Maharashtra Home Minister and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the road accident that killed Cyrus Mistry, PTI reported.

Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

ॐ शान्ति 🙏

Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons.

“Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the death of the 54-year-old industrialist as “shocking”.

“Shocked to hear of the demise of Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur, but was seen as a young, bright and visionary figure in the business world,” a tweet from CMO Maharashtra’s office read.

Shinde said that the death of the industrialist is a loss not just for the Mistry world but for the entire business world.

Calling Mistry as her “brother”, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said she was devastated with the news.

“Former Chairman of Tata Group and my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away in an accident. We all had a very close relationship with the Mistry family. Please note that due to this tragic incident I am postponing all my events for the day. The new schedule will be announced soon,” Sule wrote in the tweet in Marathi.

Further, the parliamentarian also said that the loss is personal for her and her husband Sadanand Sule.

“His death is shocking for me. I have seen his elevation as the Tata Sons head as well as the subsequent turbulence. He and his wife had gone through a lot of struggle in the last four years. I still cannot believe that he has passed away…How many times do we have to talk about road safety…I used to tease him for his simplicity and low profile life. I had once gone to the Taj Hotel, which is a part of Tata Group, with Cyrus and my husband and surprisingly, the attendant did not recognise Cyrus at all,” Sule said, as quoted by PTI.