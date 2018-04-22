​​​
  3. PM Narendra Modi compliments BJP workers for Jharkhand civic polls victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Jharkhand for the BJP's thumping victory in the recently concluded civic polls, an official release said.

April 22, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Jharkhand for the BJP’s thumping victory in the recently concluded civic polls, an official release said. The BJP won 26 posts of chairman/vice chairman out of total 58 posts of Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats (councils) for which elections were held on April 16, besides winning all the five posts of mayors and deputy mayors of Municipal Corporations for which elections were simultaneously held.

Also congratulating the party workers, Modi said he learnt that 80 per cent of victories for the BJP had been in villages and small towns. He congratulated the BJP workers and the people of Jharkhand as they had kept faith in development. They chose long-term solution instead of short-term benefit, he added.

