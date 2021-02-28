  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies, harvest rain water

By: |
February 28, 2021 12:19 PM

Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the prime minister asked can there be a 100-day public campaign to clean up all nearby water bodies and prepare those for rain water conservation.

He said water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries. (File image)

Underlining the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rain water harvesting before the monsoon season starts.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

Related News

“We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation,” he said.

The prime minister also said that when people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain an economic programme but becomes a national spirit.

Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the prime minister asked can there be a 100-day public campaign to clean up all nearby water bodies and prepare those for rain water conservation.

In this regard, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry is also launching “Catch the rain” campaign and its main theme is “catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls”, he said.

“This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead,” Modi said.

He also said there is a need to make science more popular across the country and asserted that science cannot be limited to physics-chemistry and labs. Modi called for expanding science with a mantra of ‘lab to land’.

During the broadcast, the prime minister also rued not being able to make enough efforts to learn the world’s oldest language, Tamil.

“In run up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel — it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world’s oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful,” Modi said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

mann ki baatNarendra ModiWaterWater conservation
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies harvest rain water
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi says Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government effort but it is the national spirit of India
2Voting underway for local bodies polls in Gujarat
3Supreme Court not to use WhatsApp groups to share virtual court links for hearings