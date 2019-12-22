Live Updates: PM Modi to address mega BJP rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today

Modi rally in Delhi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday afternoon. The rally is being organised in the midst of unrest over just amended Citizenship Act. According to the BJP’s clain, over two lakh people will attend the rally which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed in Parliament earlier this month. Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda have been put up around the Ramlila Maidan in the Old Delhi. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister’s rally. Delhi Police said officials are in close touch with SPG and the party for security arrangements for the rally. The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers to assist the visitors. Police said CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers have been positioned atop buildings.
Meanwhile, no commercial vehicle will be allowed from Raj Ghat to Delhi Gate ahead of PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan. Restrictions on DDU Marg towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg. The traffic will also be affected on Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road and Ranjit Singh flyover.
This will be PM Narendra Modi's first rally in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections. Delhi will go to polls in February next year. Also, this will be PM Modi's first rally in the national capital after massive mandate for a second term in general elections earlier this year. The BJP is eyeing a comeback in the capital after two decades.
Security has been tightened and a special traffic arrangement made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan. A police official said 20 companies of outside force have been deployed, each company comprising 70-80 personnel. Twenty DCP-rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there.
According to senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, more than two lakh people are expected to attend the rally on Sunday, "This rally will also symbolise that after winning seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP is in full-swing in preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections as well," he said.