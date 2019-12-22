Live Updates: PM Modi to address mega BJP rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today

PM Narendra Modi to address a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Modi rally in Delhi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday afternoon. The rally is being organised in the midst of unrest over just amended Citizenship Act. According to the BJP’s clain, over two lakh people will attend the rally which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed in Parliament earlier this month. Cutouts of PM Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda have been put up around the Ramlila Maidan in the Old Delhi. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister’s rally. Delhi Police said officials are in close touch with SPG and the party for security arrangements for the rally. The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers to assist the visitors. Police said CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers have been positioned atop buildings.

