PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress on Kartarpur Sahib, 1984 riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked the previous Congress government for its inability to bring Kartarpur Sabib under India during partition. Releasing a commemorative coin as part of the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of 10th Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh, Modi also came down on the Congress for the 1984 riots that took place following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Referring to the Kartapur Sahib corridor, he said now devotees do not have to look at the shrine in Pakistan using binoculars and they could visit the place without visa using the corridor.

“A mistake took place in August, 1947. It (the corridor) is an atonement of the mistake. An important place of our guru was only a few kilometers away. But it could not be made part (of India during partition) … the corridor is an effort to reduce the damage,” he said in a veiled attack on the then Congress government.

Guru Nanak passed away in Kartarpur on September 22, 1539.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former chief justice of India J S Khehar and several Sikh leaders were present at the Prime Minister’s residence to participate in the event. Modi said be it Guru Nanak or Guru Gobind Singh, they have taught us to be on the side of justice.

Following the path shown by them, the central government is trying to get justice for the people who suffered during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said.

“The central government is making efforts to get justice for the period of injustice which started in 1984. For decades, mothers, sisters, daughters and sons have shed tears, the law will deliver justice, wipe (their) tears,” the PM said referring to the riots that took place following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The PM released a Rs 350 denomination commemorative silver coin to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. He described the founder of the Khalsa sect as a warrior and a poet who had immense knowledge of religious scriptures.

Modi said the government now plans to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak across the country. Modi said while the event will be held various states and union territories, Indian embassies abroad will also organise programmes as part of the celebrations

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, in Nankana Sahib, now Pakistan.

Modi said, for the last four years, his government has been making comprehensive efforts to bring the cultural and knowledge heritage of India to the world. “From Yoga to Ayurveda, the country has succeeded in re-establishing its status. This work continues,” he said.