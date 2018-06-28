Modi’s stinging attack on Akhilesh Yadav: Bungalow government stalled housing for poor, Adityanath built record houses

Without taking names, Modi said that there was a government in Uttar Pradesh which was keen to hold back its bungalow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav. Without taking names, Modi said that there was a government in Uttar Pradesh which was keen to hold back its bungalow. “There was a government which was more keen to hold back its bungalow. Today, minds of leaders are occupied by thoughts of materialistic things, bungalows instead of understanding Kabir and following his message of love and care,” Modi said at an event to mark the birth anniversary on Saint Kabir Das in UP’s Maghar.

He further attacked previous governments in the state and said that the work for housing was stopped during the previous regime. “The ‘Bungalow government’ stalled the housing projects for poor people for years but when Yogi government came to power it took solid action and provided record number of houses to the poor,” Modi said in Maghar.

He further invoked Emergency and said that greed of power has united ‘those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency’. “Two days ago, there was 43rd anniversary of Emergency. It is the greed for power that those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency have come together today,” Modi said. “They don’t see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves and their families,” he added.

Modi said that some parties in Uttar Pradesh don’t want peace and development. “There are some parties which do not want peace and development but unrest. They think if there will be unrest, they will be politically benefitted,” he said, adding such people are cut off from their roots and ‘they don’t know the nature of this nation of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar’.