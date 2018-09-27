PM Narendra Modi asks young IAS officers to develop rapport with people they serve

PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Indian Administrative Service officers of the 2016 batch, appointed as assistant secretaries, Thursday made presentations before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues such as raising farm income and smart urban development solutions. The presentations were part of their valedictory session as assistant secretaries, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Eight selected presentations were made by the officers on themes such as raising farm incomes, soil health cards, grievance redressal, citizen-centric services, power sector reform, tourist facilitation, e-auctions, and smart urban development solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister noted that the assistant secretaries programme offers the junior-most and senior-most officers the opportunity to interact with each other. Modi encouraged the young officers to imbibe the best from the experiences that they would have had during their attachment to various ministries as part of the programme. He exhorted the young officers to keep in mind the expectations that people have from government, and to do their best to fulfil those expectations, in whatever positions they serve in, during their career.

The prime minister encouraged the officers to develop a connect with the people around them and with the people they serve. He said that developing a close rapport with people is one of the keys to achieving success in their tasks and objectives, the statement said.